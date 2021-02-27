American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,457 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,778,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 72.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 57,228 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 563.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 63,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 173.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 59,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 37,513 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEL opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). On average, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

