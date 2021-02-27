American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,573 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 3.3% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.92.

AXP opened at $135.26 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $140.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

