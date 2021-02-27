American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Receives $272.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT opened at $216.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

