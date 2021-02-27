American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AMT traded down $8.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,190,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.41. American Tower has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.64.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

