American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $216.13 on Friday. American Tower has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.59 and a 200 day moving average of $234.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.64.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

