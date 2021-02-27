American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $8.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.13. 3,190,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.41. American Tower has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.64.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

