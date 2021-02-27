American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 542.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $141.88 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.10.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

