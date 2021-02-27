American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%.

NASDAQ AMWD traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.41. 141,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,575. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $105.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 2.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

