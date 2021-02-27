AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,387 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of AMETEK worth $44,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,572 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1,268.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 83,293 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $28,205.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,153.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AME stock opened at $117.97 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.40. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

