Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.70-0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Shares of AMRX stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,557,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,968. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

