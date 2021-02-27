Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of Analog Devices worth $472,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $155.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $499,416.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,790 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $251,638.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,928.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,321 shares of company stock worth $3,611,451 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

