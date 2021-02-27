Analysts Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.11 Million

Equities analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to announce sales of $29.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.31 million and the lowest is $29.00 million. AXT posted sales of $20.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $122.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $132.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $125.78 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $126.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $361,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,834,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,900,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $136,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $868,390 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 1,609.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $534.01 million, a P/E ratio of -430.86 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $15.84.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

