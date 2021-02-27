Analysts Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.72 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce $300.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.00 million and the highest is $303.16 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $279.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

CRUS stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.89.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,149. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $861,095.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,950.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,875 shares of company stock worth $1,138,847 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

