Analysts Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Terreno Realty posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNO stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,813. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.06%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.