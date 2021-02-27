Analysts Anticipate Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Weibo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Weibo posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weibo will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA lifted their price target on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities dropped their price target on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.17. 2,098,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,912. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Weibo has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,166,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

