Analysts Expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will announce sales of $29.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $29.70 million. Absolute Software posted sales of $26.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year sales of $118.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.30 million to $119.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $129.70 million, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $132.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ABST. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABST traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 71,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,520. Absolute Software has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.58 million, a P/E ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absolute Software (ABST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.