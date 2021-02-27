Analysts Expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will post sales of $18.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.55 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $13.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $50.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.47 million to $50.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $64.49 million, with estimates ranging from $60.84 million to $68.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edap Tms.

EDAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Edap Tms stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $263.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.67 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edap Tms by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth $523,000.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

