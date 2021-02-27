Analysts Expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. First Business Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, January 31st.

First Business Financial Services stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. 17,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,094. The stock has a market cap of $189.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $25.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 772,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 344,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

