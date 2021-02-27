Analysts Expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.17. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

TGLS stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $352.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

