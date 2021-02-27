Analysts Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target at $106.03

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on CM. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,081 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,892,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after buying an additional 986,388 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,325,000 after buying an additional 929,453 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,380,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,766,000 after buying an additional 880,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,537,000 after acquiring an additional 544,095 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CM stock opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.23.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.1669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

