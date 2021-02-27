Analysts Set Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Target Price at €57.57

Shares of Cancom SE (ETR:COK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €57.57 ($67.73).

Several research firms recently weighed in on COK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Cancom alerts:

ETR:COK opened at €53.00 ($62.35) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cancom has a twelve month low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a twelve month high of €59.05 ($69.47).

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.