Analysts Set Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) PT at $61.60

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRRK shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $66.72.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

