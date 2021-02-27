Analyzing Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) and SES Solar (OTCMKTS:SESI)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) and SES Solar (OTCMKTS:SESI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and SES Solar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises $859.10 million 0.43 -$121.97 million N/A N/A SES Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SES Solar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and SES Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises 1 0 1 0 2.00 SES Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $6.30, suggesting a potential downside of 11.02%. Given Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is more favorable than SES Solar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.6% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and SES Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises -0.42% N/A -0.73% SES Solar N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES Solar has a beta of -1.57, meaning that its share price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises beats SES Solar on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment. This segments also provides air pollution control products and related equipment, such as wet and dry flue gas desulfurization systems, catalytic and non-catalytic nitrogen oxides reduction systems, low nitrogen oxides burners and overfire air systems, fabric filter baghouses, wet and dry electrostatic precipitators, mercury control systems, and dry sorbent injection for acid gas mitigation. In addition, it offers replacement parts, retrofit and upgrade projects, fuel switching and repowering contracts, and training programs; and field technical, construction and maintenance, start-up and commissioning, and plant operations and maintenance services. The VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable segment provides steam-generating systems; environmental and auxiliary equipment for the waste-to-energy and biomass power generation industries; and plant operations and maintenance services. The SPIG segment offers air-cooled (dry) cooling systems, mechanical draft wet cooling towers, and natural draft wet cooling hyperbolic towers; end-to-end aftermarket services, such as spare parts, upgrades and revamping of existing installations, and remote monitoring. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

About SES Solar

SES Solar Inc. develops and delivers products in the field of photovoltaic energy in Switzerland. The company offers a range of photovoltaic products, such as solar tiles that comprise standard panels primarily for urban or rural areas, and flat or sloped roofs; and custom/architecturally integrated panels made of glass/glass tedlar, which are used for glazing, light admitting apertures in industrial and residential buildings, as well as for veranda roofs. It also handles project management services from design to completion, as well as provides monitoring (supervision), maintenance, and operation services. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland. As of November 23, 2010, SES Solar Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Flannel Management SÃ rl.

