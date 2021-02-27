Analyzing Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) & ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) and ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Cyber Apps World alerts:

This table compares Cyber Apps World and ICF International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyber Apps World N/A -27.71% -19.75% ICF International 4.19% 10.77% 4.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyber Apps World and ICF International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$230,000.00 N/A N/A ICF International $1.48 billion 1.06 $68.94 million $4.15 20.11

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than Cyber Apps World.

Risk and Volatility

Cyber Apps World has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICF International has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of ICF International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cyber Apps World shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of ICF International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cyber Apps World and ICF International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A ICF International 0 0 4 0 3.00

ICF International has a consensus price target of $95.40, suggesting a potential upside of 14.32%. Given ICF International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ICF International is more favorable than Cyber Apps World.

Summary

ICF International beats Cyber Apps World on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyber Apps World Company Profile

Cyber Apps World Inc. operates a price comparison Website. The company's savinstultra.com Website consists of a search engine that users may access in order to compare the prices of different consumer products in various product categories, such as electronics, computers, cellular phones, office equipment, clothing, books, toys, and jewelry. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. It also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, the company provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are principal to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, it informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. The company serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyber Apps World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyber Apps World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.