Analyzing Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) and The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) and The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme and The E.W. Scripps, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme 1 2 2 0 2.20 The E.W. Scripps 0 0 4 0 3.00

The E.W. Scripps has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential downside of 29.15%. Given The E.W. Scripps’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The E.W. Scripps is more favorable than Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of The E.W. Scripps shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of The E.W. Scripps shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme and The E.W. Scripps’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A The E.W. Scripps 2.05% 5.80% 1.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme and The E.W. Scripps’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme $2.62 billion 0.37 N/A N/A N/A The E.W. Scripps $1.42 billion 1.08 -$18.38 million $0.05 376.40

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has higher revenue and earnings than The E.W. Scripps.

Summary

The E.W. Scripps beats Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme

TÃ©lÃ©vision FranÃ§aise 1 SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme, an integrated media company, engages in the broadcasting business in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers broadcasting channels, such as DTT, TMC, LCI, TFX, TF1 SÃ©ries Films, TF1 PublicitÃ©, TF1 Films Production, TF1 Production, TV Breizh, UshuaÃ¯a, theme channels, and Histoire, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, foreign series, news, entertainment, and movies. It also operates studios, including Newen Studios; TF1 Studio; and entertainment channel comprising TF1 Entertainment. In addition, the company operates Unify, a digital channel. TÃ©lÃ©vision FranÃ§aise 1 SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network, syndicated, and original programming. The National Media segment offers content services through apps on Internet-connected devices, such as set-top boxes, smartphones, smart televisions, and tablets. This segment also operates Katz, which broadcasts content through over-the-air on local broadcasters' digital sub-channels, and cable and satellite; Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; and Triton that offers digital audio technology and measurement services for digital audio marketplace. In addition, this segment operates Stitcher that create original podcasts, a digital audio recording of a themed series; provides a mobile application where consumers can stream the latest news, sports, talk, and entertainment on demand; offers podcast ad agency services; and operates Midroll Media advertising network. The company also operates Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. It serves audiences and businesses. It operates through a network of 60 television stations. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

