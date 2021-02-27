Analyzing YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) and Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) and Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares YogaWorks and Service Co. International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YogaWorks $59.59 million 0.01 -$35.19 million N/A N/A Service Co. International $3.23 billion 2.50 $369.60 million $1.90 25.14

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than YogaWorks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for YogaWorks and Service Co. International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A Service Co. International 0 0 5 0 3.00

Service Co. International has a consensus target price of $48.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.18%. Given Service Co. International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than YogaWorks.

Profitability

This table compares YogaWorks and Service Co. International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A Service Co. International 13.62% 24.63% 3.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of YogaWorks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Service Co. International shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Service Co. International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

YogaWorks has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Co. International has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Service Co. International beats YogaWorks on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

YogaWorks Company Profile

YogaWorks, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of yoga studios and training centers. The firm provides yoga space, teachers at studios, training program, workshops, retreats, and online lessons including Vinyasa, Gentle Yoga, Ashtanga, hot yoga, prenatal classes, and community classes. It also offers a variety of fitness classes. Yoga Works was founded by Maty Ezraty, Chuck Miller, and Alan Finger in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services relating to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other ancillary merchandise. Further, the company's cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, such as developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, outer burial containers, flowers and floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installations, and interments, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 1,471 funeral service locations; and 482 cemeteries, including 290 funeral service/cemetery combination locations covering 44 states, 8 Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

