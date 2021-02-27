Annandale Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,730 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,020,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,461 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,479,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,261,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,258,145. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $149.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.76, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

