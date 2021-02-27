Annandale Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 22.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 994,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 182,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 377,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITRN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.68. 36,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $508.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.29 and a beta of 1.38. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

