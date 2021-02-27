Annandale Capital LLC Takes $4.80 Million Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 178,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,000. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises 4.0% of Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $648,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter.

MLPX traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. 166,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,563. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $32.46.

