ANON Achieves Market Cap of $89,958.46 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 180.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. ANON has a market capitalization of $89,958.46 and $5.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ANON has traded flat against the US dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.06 or 0.00483409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00074570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00056968 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.27 or 0.00732858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00029322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006808 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

