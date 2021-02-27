Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATRS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

ATRS opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $708.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $77,371.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 268,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,233.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,406 shares in the company, valued at $992,288.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 713,133 shares of company stock worth $3,468,268. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

