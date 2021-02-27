Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,366,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1,122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after buying an additional 291,084 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2,232.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after buying an additional 283,961 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 490.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,960,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after buying an additional 244,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

Shares of ANTM opened at $303.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.30 and a 200-day moving average of $298.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

