Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Apache by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 45,634 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Apache by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 779,980 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apache by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Apache by 13,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 309.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Truist upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apache has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

APA stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 4.87. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

