Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Omnicell worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Omnicell by 52.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 138.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMCL opened at $126.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 145.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.76. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $137.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMCL. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

