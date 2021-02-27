Aperio Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,722,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,683,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in UDR by 37.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 21.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,354,000 after purchasing an additional 548,021 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in UDR by 21.5% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,671,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,110,000 after purchasing an additional 472,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,448,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,831,000 after purchasing an additional 164,486 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $41.17 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

UDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

