Aperio Group LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAIN. Mirova bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.