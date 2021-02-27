Aperio Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of TopBuild worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,121,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,934,000 after buying an additional 240,871 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 183,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,747,000 after buying an additional 95,189 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,442,000 after buying an additional 114,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $190.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $224.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

