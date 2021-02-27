Aperio Group LLC Trims Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

NYSE AOS opened at $59.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.64.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,306 shares of company stock valued at $749,444 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.