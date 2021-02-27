Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,359 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.3% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $121.26 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average is $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.