Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target Raised to $10.50 at Rosenblatt Securities

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AAOI. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.36.

AAOI stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $214.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 25,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $376,047 over the last ninety days. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,566,000 after purchasing an additional 338,292 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 248,641 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

