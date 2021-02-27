Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Aprea Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

