Apria (NYSE:APR) Trading Up 6.4%

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $22.69. Approximately 349,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 387,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Apria (NYSE:APR)

There is no company description available for Apria Inc

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.