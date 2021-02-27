Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report $16.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.81 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $14.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $67.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.70 billion to $71.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $68.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.07 billion to $72.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $56.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $58.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after buying an additional 18,565 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

