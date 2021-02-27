Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.36% from the stock’s current price.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. Arconic has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Arconic’s revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arconic will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 21.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 37,437 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

