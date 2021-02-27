Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) PT Raised to $70.00

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arcosa’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. G.Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after buying an additional 268,669 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Arcosa by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,603,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after buying an additional 268,280 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Arcosa by 1,947.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,987 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Arcosa by 23.2% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 509,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 95,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

