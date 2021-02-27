Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $6.31 on Thursday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

