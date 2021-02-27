Arion 1-Day Volume Tops $20.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $96,583.68 and $20.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arion has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Arion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.87 or 0.00481467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00073358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00081530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00079670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00056069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.02 or 0.00483896 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,604,737 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com.

Arion Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

