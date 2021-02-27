Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 5,781 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2,223.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE GPC opened at $105.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.45. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.55.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.