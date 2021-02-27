Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1,138.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VMware were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in VMware by 4,464.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after buying an additional 3,646,131 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its stake in shares of VMware by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after acquiring an additional 855,559 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VMware by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,744,000 after acquiring an additional 552,848 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VMW opened at $138.21 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $161.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

