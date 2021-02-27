Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,358,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,458,000 after purchasing an additional 289,504 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 29,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $85.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.38. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $90.59.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.24.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

